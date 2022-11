HARTFORD — The girls soccer players who come to St. Joseph each season understand it’s a program that is going to demand plenty.

Sure, the Cadets have a roster of talented players, some of whom will head to Division I programs, a significant advantage over many teams. But if they were players who rested on their laurels, they wouldn’t make it to the state championship game.

But work they did, and here St. Joseph was again with the Class L state championship to be defended. And the second-seeded Cadets did just that, defeating No. 4 Notre Dame-Fairfield 3-0 Saturday at Trinity Health Stadium.

“In the back of our minds, we have goals and we are going to live up to them and we push each other every single day from day one,” sophomore Sara Parker said. “I think that’s really what motivates us and pushes us. I have full confidence in this team. Maybe if we didn’t do that, maybe we wouldn’t be here today, but you’ve got to have that goal, got to have that Mindset to be able to take one game at a time and win ultimately in the end. “

Parker scored a pair of goals, both assisted by Classmate Alexa Pino, a goal-scoring machine herself. The Cadets not only successfully defended their L title, they won their eighth state championship overall.

“These girls know what they are getting themselves into when they come to St. Joe’s as far as soccer is concerned,” St. Joseph Coach Jack Nogueira said. “You’ve got to work, you’ve got to be committed. That’s why they come and once they are here, we work them as hard as we can work them and they respond. It’s just a wonderful marriage, but it’s the players, they make things happen.”

St. Joseph (21-1-1) finished with 26 shot attempts and 11 corner kicks. Several of them were saved by Notre Dame goalkeeper Veronica Rrapi (11), while others hit the post or the crossbar.

“We had to play a perfect game,” said Notre Dame Coach Wayne Mones, who coached Nogueira when he was the men’s soccer coach at Western Connecticut State. “They deserve 3-0 or more. I’m happy with the way our girls fought, happy with the season we had. The girls have a lot to be proud of, but that was the best team in the state you saw today, Class L, LL, whatever, that’s how they played today. The enormity of the moment, they embrace.”

It didn’t help the cause for the Lancers (19-2-2) that they fell behind 2-0 in the first 7 minutes. The first goal didn’t come as quickly as the Cadets’ first one against Wethersfield in the semifinals did (31 seconds). This one came just over 4 minutes into the game from Parker.

Then freshman Julia Nunes scored less than 3 minutes later.

“I think the enormity of the moment caught our girls in the beginning. Then they are two goals up,” Mones said.

Parker scored her second goal in the 52nd minute.

With all of the pressure St. Joseph was applying on offense, Notre Dame only had a handful of scoring opportunities. The Lancers had four total shots and the Cadets’ goalkeeper Emily Robinson had just two saves.

It ended up being the Cadets’ third shutout of the tournament and 11th overall this season. For senior center back Julia Bike, it was a chance to play in the final after missing last year’s win over Simsbury due to a broken collarbone

“Being able to be on the field and part of that game means so much to me,” Bike said. “It was a bittersweet feeling last year not being able to be on the field (in last year’s final).”

Bike will be playing at George Mason in the Atlantic-10 Conference next season.

“Personally I’m upset to leave. I don’t want to leave St, Joe’s,” Bike said. “I would love to come back for another year. I’m so incredibly proud of this team and all the girls, we’re so close. I don’t want to leave them, but I’m glad this is the way I get to go.”

St. Joseph also won the FCIAC championship. That regular-season schedule prepared the Cadets for this title run, Nogueira said.

“I feel that we were very well prepared for whoever we met,” Nogueira said.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Sara Parker, St. Joseph: The sophomore scored a pair of goals, one in each half.

QUOTABLE

“Put a lot of good players together that have a common goal, this is what you get.” – St. Joseph Coach Jack Nogueira

ST. JOSEPH 3, NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 0

Notre Dame-Ffld 0 0 – 0

St. Joseph 2 1 – 3

Scoring: SJ-Sara Parker (Alexa Pino), 4:05; Julia Nunes, 6:55; Parker (Stack), 51:50. Shots ND 4; SJ 26. Saves: ND-Veronica Rrapi 11; SJ-Emily Robinson 2. Records: ND 19-2-2; SJ 21-1-1.