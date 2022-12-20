St. Joseph girls soccer team wins two more, moves to 8-0 | Local News

The St. Joseph girls soccer team continues to run up against Central Valley teams with good records, and the Knights keep passing the tests.

In a Dec. 8 game at St. Joseph’s Jay Will Stadium, the Knights moved to 6-0-0 with a 4-0 win against a Bakersfield Stockdale team that came in with the same record. Last week, St. Joseph moved to 8-0-0 with a 5-2 win at Kerman (6-5-2) Friday and a 2-0 win at Madera (6-3-1) Saturday.

St. Joseph senior midfielder Grace Mensah put her team-leading season assists total at 13, with four against Kerman. She also scored a goal in that game.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to [email protected]

