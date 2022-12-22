St. Joseph girls soccer team will head into league play unbeaten after edging Righetti 1-0 | Local Sports
The St. Joseph girls soccer team will enter league play at 9-0-0.
Freshman Liz Vega took a pass from Zorah Coulibaly in traffic then netted a deftly-placed high chip shot in the sixth minute for the only goal as the Knights edged Foster Road Rival Righetti (6-4-0) 1-0 in a non- league game at Righetti’s Warrior Stadium Tuesday night.
“I thought my best chance to score would be to do a chip shot over the goalie’s head,” Vega said afterwards. “That’s the second goal I’ve scored on a chip this year.”
