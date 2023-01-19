St. Joseph boys soccer team thrusts itself into the thick of Ocean League race | High School
At press time Wednesday, the St. Joseph boys soccer team was 3-7-3 overall going into its league game at Morro Bay that night.
However, in the games that count most, the Knights were 2-0-3 in the Ocean League, just behind league leaders Righetti and Santa Ynez after playing Nipomo to a 0-0 draw at St. Joseph’s Jay Will Stadium Tuesday night for the Knights’ third tie in league games.
After his team beat Righetti 1-0 at Righetti’s Warrior Stadium on a Blake Sheridan header in the second half Friday night, first-year St. Joseph Coach Pedro Vargas said he’s not surprised at the team’s promising early start in the Ocean League campaign.
