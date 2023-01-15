St. Joseph boys soccer team stuns Righetti, creates three-way logjam for first place | High School
With his team’s game at Foster Road Rival Righetti scoreless about Midway through the second half Friday night, St. Joseph junior Blake Sheridan watched teammate Noah Carrillo’s corner kick from the right side sail through the air.
“At first, I was just going to let it go,” said Sheridan afterwards. “Then I decided I’d better go get it.”
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to [email protected]
.