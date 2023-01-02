St Johnstone 0-1 Dundee United: Watt’s late goal secures United Vital win

Tony Watt’s excellent finish proved to be the difference

Tony Watt’s late strike secured Dundee United a vital win away to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

There was a distinct lack of cutting edge from both sides, and the game looked destined to finish 0-0.

However, with just 10 minutes left, Tony Watt’s clever turn and finish broke the deadlock.

Liam Fox’ side move three points clear of bottom club Ross County, having played a game fewer, and now trail Motherwell only on goal difference.

The first half was a distinctly forgettable one, with chances few and far between.

United dominated possession, and fired a few long-range efforts towards Remi Matthews’ goal, but Aziz Behich’s shot drifted well wide and Dylan Levitt’s Strike was easily saved.

For the hosts, Graham Carey’s free-kick sailed harmlessly over the bar.

Callum Davidson’s side did improve in the second half, but Mark Birighitti got down well to save Stevie May’s low shot, and Daniel Phillips shanked well wide when May was well placed in the box.

Just when the game seemed to be drifting towards a drab goalless draw, the first bit of real quality sparked proceedings into life.

Levitt found Watt with his back to goal just inside the box, and the United striker spun away from his marker before shooting low beyond Matthews into the bottom corner.

The hosts pushed for an equalizer in the closing stages, but Connor McLennan’s shot was superbly saved, before Behich cleared off the line following a goalmouth scramble.

Player of the match – Tony Watt

The striker was always an option up front and his work-rate paid dividends with the game’s decisive goal. The turn was impressive enough to evade his marker, and he then showed real composure to pick out the corner.

United battle their way to successive wins – analysis

Stringing back-to-back wins together is vital for Dundee United’s points total, but also for the collective morale at Tannadice.

They were far from perfect, but remained solid at the back and took their chance when it came.

The longer you stay down at the bottom of the league, the harder it is to climb away from danger, and Fox will be delighted to see his side build some momentum.

For St Johnstone, they were poor in possession and struggled to create any tangible opportunities before they went a goal down.

Defeat sees them drop out of the top six, and they will have to improve if they want to return to the top half.

Reintroducing David Wotherspoon will be Vital for Davidson’s side as they seek to rediscover a creative spark.

What they said

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox: “A really big three points for us today. We were good first half, and then second half we had to dig in. We got the goal at a good time and then we had to defend our box.

“I thought [Tony Watt’s] overall performance was really good – players have come in today and stepped up.”

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: “The goal comes a little bit against the run of play, but we weren’t good enough today. First half wasn’t acceptable – we didn’t keep the ball, we didn’t pass it.

“If you don’t keep the ball then you don’t win games of football. We got better second half and it’s a bit of a sickener, we concede the goal late on.

“A draw was probably a fair result, but we’ve got to dust ourselves down. We’ve got a good bunch of players in there, we expect better and they expect better for themselves.”

What’s next?

St Johnstone travel to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen on 7 January (15:00 GMT), while Dundee United host Rangers the following day (16:00)

