St. Johns River State tries to recreate Excellence

PALATKA – A Stark reality of junior college is that coaches only have their teams for a year. And if they’re lucky, two.

They don’t have the luxury of grooming their athletes for four years. They have to Recruit good Talent and work diligently and efficiently to have any success.

St. Johns River State College head volleyball Coach Matt Cohen, the program’s all-time winningest coach, has done his best to navigate the ever-changing environment.

St. Johns River State tries to recreate Excellence

Last year, Cohen got a break from a “one-and-done” year when he got 10 returners. The result? A 31-5 finish.

The team introduced its new team this year, only returning two of its top players from last year. The challenge is to try to recreate the success the team had last year.

The Saints:NEW GROOVE: Flagler men’s soccer shifts culture, turns up aggression this year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button