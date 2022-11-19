St. John’s Prep boys claim Div. 1 soccer crown – Boston Herald

LYNN — The St. John’s Prep boys soccer team was on a mission Entering 2022, with nothing short of a Div. 1 state championship being its goal.

Saturday afternoon at Manning Field, the Eagles made that dream a reality. Led by goals from Callum Rigby and Chance Prouty along with a dominant defense, St. John’s blanked Needham, 2-0, to win its first title since 2006.

“I am so proud of these kids,” St. John’s Coach Dave Crowell said. “We had been talking about this all year. In fact, since that goal went in against Brookline in double overtime last year.”

St. John’s (22-0-1) controlled the play for most of the first half and took a 1-0 lead on Rigby’s goal off an Alex Borkland corner in the 14th minute. The Eagles also missed two other golden chances off corners, keeping it 1-0 at the break.

The Rockets (19-2-2) came out Flying to begin the second half as they swarmed around the Prep net. But the Eagles’ staunch defense, which allowed seven goals for the entire season, refused to yield.

And with just under 14 minutes remaining, St. John’s finally got some insurance as Ross O’Brien made a slick pass to Prouty. He went in alone on Peter Cohen and tucked a shot just inside the left post.

“I was a little concerned in those first 10 or 15 minutes of the second half but once we settled down and got some possession, I knew it was going to be OK,” Crowell said of a team that let in only one goal in five postseason games.