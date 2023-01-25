St Johns at Creighton: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

In the last Big East game of the night, St. John’s will be heading on the road to Omaha, Nebraska, and into CHI Health Center Omaha to take on Creighton in a conference battle. The Red Storm are 13-7 this season but are just 3-6 against conference opponents from the Big East. They knocked off No. 6 at the time UConn a couple of weeks ago but lost to Villanova in their last game 57-49. In that loss, Joel Soriano, who averages 16.4 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, dropped 14 points with 16 rebounds, seven of which were offensive. Guard Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 12 points almost doubling his average and dished out a team-high four assists.

