St Johns at Creighton: Free Live Stream College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
In the last Big East game of the night, St. John’s will be heading on the road to Omaha, Nebraska, and into CHI Health Center Omaha to take on Creighton in a conference battle. The Red Storm are 13-7 this season but are just 3-6 against conference opponents from the Big East. They knocked off No. 6 at the time UConn a couple of weeks ago but lost to Villanova in their last game 57-49. In that loss, Joel Soriano, who averages 16.4 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, dropped 14 points with 16 rebounds, seven of which were offensive. Guard Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 12 points almost doubling his average and dished out a team-high four assists.
How to Watch St. John’s at Creighton in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 25, 2023
Game Time: 9 pm ET
TV: CBSSN
Live stream the St. John’s at Creighton game on fuboTV: Start with a free trial today!
The Bluejays are 11-8 overall and 5-3 in games against conference opponents. They have won two games in a row against Providence and Butler after losing to No. 12 Xavier a couple of weeks ago.
In their latest win against Butler 73-52, Ryan Nembhard scored 12 points on five-for-nine shooting with 11 rebounds. He has the team’s only double-double. Three other players scored in double figures incurring center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who averages 14.9 points per game to lead the team.
Regional restrictions may apply.
.