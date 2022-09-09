St. John goes 5 sets with Orangewood Christian

The St. John Lutheran Saints volleyball team Hosted the Orangewood Christian Rams in a rematch of the 5A regional final that ended the Saints’ 2021 season.

If Thursday night’s Matchup was any indication, both teams look ready for the postseason. The atmosphere was electric and had the feel of a playoff atmosphere.

The Saints got off to a Roaring start by taking a 17-12 lead in the first set. The Rams would come back to win the opening set 25-23. A controversial out-of-bounds call by the referee, that was initially favored to St. John, gave the service possession back to Orangewood and the Rams would get the set point quickly after the call.

The second set belonged to the Saints, multiple kills by sophomore outside hitters Sophia Ochoa and Rylee Palmateer gave them a 25-14 win. The third set of the night was a scintillating back-and-forth where neither team had a lead of more than two points. Ochoa and Palmateer combined for 10 kills in a 25-23 win.

St. John could not carry the momentum from the previous set and Orangewood led from start to finish in a 25-12 win to force a fifth set to decide the winner.

In the finale, the Saints jumped out to an 11-8 lead on a handful of kills from Ochoa and Palmateer, but the Rams showed their mettle and went on a 7-1 run to take home a win and stay undefeated on the season.

“The ball didn’t bounce our way; they had a lot of good breaks, and we had a lot of good breaks. At this level, you just can’t afford not to put the ball away when you have a chance to win,” St. John Assistant Coach Rick Palmateer said. He was filling in for head coach Brad Ewers, who was out sick.

Here are the takeaways from the match.

St. John features a strong group of underclassmen

The Saints have just two Seniors on the roster combined with five sophomores, three freshman and two eighth graders. That amount of youth usually means some rebuilding, but not for the three-time state champions. Along with Ochoa and Palmateer, sophomore libero Payton Nazzari, sophomore setter Ashley Downs, junior Isabel Freeman and eighth grader Lyla Huggins all made plays when needed.

“A lot of them have been playing volleyball for a long time. We have eighth graders starting out here and a lot of times there is intimidation because there are Seniors on the other side of the net hitting the ball hard. Once they start getting in some high-level games like this, it builds their confidence and by the end of the season they are going to be a lot more comfortable than they are now,” Palmateer said.

Nazzari led the Saints with 26 assists, Huggins was third on the team with 10 digs and Downs had a team-high 41 assists.

Sophia Ochoa and Rylee Palmateer a powerful front-line combo

The two sophomores had their hands in almost every offensive set for the Saints as they combined for 43 kills (Ochoa with 25, Palmateer with 18) and played huge roles on defense with 22 digs and two blocks.

The two outside hitters appeared to get better as the match went five sets.

“My mind was just in the game, I was worried about just one point at a time and not worrying about the next point,” Ochoa said. “You can’t think ahead, and you can’t think about the past. One point at a time, everyone had a part in it, and everyone played amazing.”

Saints have playoff goals

The result was not what the Saints wanted, but they understood they could use this as a lesson in the long run to improve.

“We can take away that stuff happens and at the end we fought hard. Mistakes happen and it’s OK, next time we play them we will be ready,” Downs said.

Playing against top teams during the regular season can prepare the Saints for the Playoffs and guide them to the level they will need to play at in November.

“We came in expecting a good game, we knew they are good, and we knew we’re good. It was just a matter of who would put it on the line. They outplayed us a little bit tonight but nothing to be sad about. We will be ready next time,” Ochoa said.

Looking ahead

St. John Lutheran is now 9-2. The Saints are off until Wednesday (Sep. 14), when they host Oak Hall from Gainesville at 6:30 pm

The Orangewood Christian Rams move to 4-0 on the season and play next Tuesday when they host Master’s Academy at 7 pm