St. John goes 5 sets with Orangewood Christian

The St. John Lutheran Saints volleyball team Hosted the Orangewood Christian Rams in a rematch of the 5A regional final that ended the Saints’ 2021 season.

If Thursday night’s Matchup was any indication, both teams look ready for the postseason. The atmosphere was electric and had the feel of a playoff atmosphere.

The Saints got off to a Roaring start by taking a 17-12 lead in the first set. The Rams would come back to win the opening set 25-23. A controversial out-of-bounds call by the referee, that was initially favored to St. John, gave the service possession back to Orangewood and the Rams would get the set point quickly after the call.

The second set belonged to the Saints, multiple kills by sophomore outside hitters Sophia Ochoa and Rylee Palmateer gave them a 25-14 win. The third set of the night was a scintillating back-and-forth where neither team had a lead of more than two points. Ochoa and Palmateer combined for 10 kills in a 25-23 win.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button