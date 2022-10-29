St. John Fisher Clinches 2022 E8 Women’s Soccer Regular Season Championship with win at Elmira

Women’s Soccer | 10/29/2022 3:55:00 PM

ELMIRA, NY – The St. John Fisher University Women’s soccer team traveled to Elmira College on Saturday. After 90 minutes of play, The Cardinals defeated the Soaring Eagles 2-1. Fisher ends the regular season with a record of 8-2-6 and 6-0-3 in conference play. Elmira finishes the regular season 6-9-2 and 1-6-2 in the conference. The Cardinals have secured the No. 1 seed in the Empire 8 Championship Tournament.

As the first half began, Jackie Gervais took the first scoring opportunity of the game just 30 seconds in. Despite Fisher having the first scoring opportunity, Elmira was first to get on the board at the five minute mark. However, quickly after the Cardinals took over. Emma Spelman and Kayla Rhude both took a shot on goal 30 seconds apart, which started the momentum for the Cardinals. At the 20 minute mark, the two had a connection that put Fisher on the board, an assist from Spelman and a goal from Rhude. This goal tied the game at one piece. With five minutes remaining in the half, Bella Peracchi secured her first Collegiate goal off an assist from Bella Guarracino. This goal led fisher into Halftime leading 2-1. The Cardinals took 15 shots in the first half.

The Cardinals started the second half strong, they possessed the ball taking control from the start. Fisher took the first five shots in the second half. Spelman, Rhude, and Grace Wolsieffer putting them on goal, and Emma Osterhoudt shooting hers just wide. Fisher ended the game out shooting the Soaring Eagles, which ultimately was what put them on top. The Cardinals had 25 total shots, 13 of them on goal, while the Soaring Eagles took four shots, three of them on goal. After 90 minutes, Fisher ended up on top with a score of 2-1.

Up next for the Cardinals is the 2022 Empire 8 Conference Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament. The Cardinals hold the top seed in the tournament, and with that ranking they will host the Winner of the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in a semifinal match up on Thursday, Nov. 3. at Growney Stadium.

