St Joe and Lakeshore Volleyball Programs Team Up for Dig Pink Event

Every year the St. Joseph and Lakeshore High School’s volleyball programs put their rivalry aside and team up to fight cancer at their annual Dig Pink event happening Wednesday, September 21st at St. Joseph High School. Proceeds from ticket sales, t-shirt sales, and on-site Raffles will benefit the important work of the Marie Yeager Cancer Center.

The Dig Pink event is part of a national movement where volleyball athletes from around the country participate to raise money to fight cancer. High school, college, club, and adult teams become Advocates for those with cancer while raising funds to support research that is giving more time to those battling this disease.

“We want to thank the community for showing up to support this important event every year,” says St Joseph High School Volleyball Coach Paul Kelm. “While we coach our student athletes to be the best they can be on the court, we want them to understand how important it is that they represent their community. This event is one of the ways they can be their very best off the court. Seeing these two teams put their rivalry aside every year for this important cause, makes this one of the most important games of our season.”

The teams will be playing against each other with the freshman team and JV games starting at 5:30pm followed by the Varsity game at 6:30pm. The gym will be ‘pinked out’ with decorations and everyone is encouraged to wear pink. The school will have Dig Pink event t-shirts for sale on site for $15. Anyone who purchases a t-shirt will be admitted without a ticket. Sales for these shirts will be cash or check only and available at the front door.

Spectators are encouraged to come early to bid on raffle prizes including items and gift cards from local businesses such as Ryebelles, Silver Harbor, Hoopla, The Buck Burgers and Brew, Renaissance Athletic Club, Striker’s Bowl and more. To purchase tickets for the game in advance visit https://gofan.co/app/events/633652?schoolId=MI3646.

Event sponsors such as Insurance Management Services, Inc. Boss Services, Kilwin’s, Silver Beach Pizza, Subway and many more, have helped make sure the teams were able to cover t-shirt costs and other items. The St. Joe and Lakeshore coaches will be presenting a check on-site in between Varsity games to the Marie Yaeger Cancer Center.

Dig Pink takes place in the St. Joseph High School Competition Gym located at 2521 Stadium Dr. St. Joseph, MI 49085. Come out and support these teams and a great cause.

By Julee Laurent

MOTM Contributor