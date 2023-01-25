St. Joe and Lakeshore football schedules.

It may still be January and the snow is still falling, but it’s never too early to start thinking about the upcoming high school football season.

St. Joe and Lakeshore’s schedules are set for this fall.

Head Coach: Andrew Pratley (5th season, 30-13)

Home Field: Steve Upton Field at Dickinson Stadium (Opened 2003)

2022 Record: 9-2 (7-0 SMAC) (Conference Champions)

Date Opponent Location Time

08/25 Niles Vikings Away 7:00 p.m

08/31-Th. Detroit Henry Ford Trojans Home 7:00 p.m

09/08 Kalamazoo Central Maroon Giants Home 7:00 pm

09/15 Battle Creek Lakeview Spartans Away 7:00 pm

09/22 Portage Central Mustangs Home 7:00 p.m

09/29 Portage Northern Huskies Away 7:00 p.m

10/06 Lakeshore Lancers Home 7:00 p.m

10/13 Mattawan Wildcats Away 7:00 p.m

10/20 Battle Creek Central Bearcats Home 7:00 p.m

Head Coach: Danny Thompson (3rd season, 10-10)

Home Field: Kohn-Lehman Field at Al Stockman Stadium (Opened 1998)

2022 Record: 3-6 (3-4 SMAC) (5thth place)