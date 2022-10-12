St. Joan of Arc hosts the 20th annual Frank Scorsone Memorial Golf Classic – L’Observateur

LAPLACE — Food, fun and friendly competition are all on tap for November 3 at Riverlands Golf & Country Club in LaPlace when St. Joan of Arc Catholic School hosts the 20th annual “Vikes on Spikes” Frank Scorsone Memorial Golf Classic.

The golf classic is back after a two-year hiatus, and organizers are eager to host this fun event that raises money critical to SJA’s Athletic program. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and last year’s classic was sidelined because of Hurricane Ida.

“Bringing back the golf tournament this year was a high priority for St. Joan of Arc’s Men’s Club,” Golf Committee Chair and Men’s’ Club President Gerard Lohfink said. “Funds raised from the tournament will go directly to the equipment necessary to operate both recreational and competitive sports programs at SJA.”

The sports program at SJA includes activities for students in preschool through seventh grade. Flag football, volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, swimming and cheerleading are just some of the school’s sports offerings. Athletic competition at the school is promoted as an extension of SJA’s physical education program, and the intention is to teach and develop not only physical skills but mental discipline.

All sports programs are supported solely through the fundraising efforts of the SJA Athletic Association and this golf tournament.

The Frank Scorsone Memorial Golf Classic is open to every level of golfer and offers a day of business networking, socializing, and sporting fun. Registration is $125 per player or $500 per team.

Several sponsorship opportunities are available, with prices ranging from $100-$800. All sponsorship levels include special recognition to SJA families through flyers, and special recognition to all parishioners is also available through the church bulletin. All door prize donations, cases of drinks, and gift bag donations are now being accepted at SJA’s school and rectory.

The day’s events – including registration, lunch and a putting contest – begin at 11 am The golfing competition begins with a noon shotgun start and ends with food, drinks, awards, and prizes.

The tournament bears the name of Frank Scorsone, who served as a Eucharistic Minister and lector for many years at SJA. He was a hand-picked charter member of the St. Joan of Arc Pastoral Council and a member at Riverlands for almost 40 years. Scorsone served for many years on the non-paid board of directors at the club and spearheaded many projects for the golf course.

For more information on playing in, sponsoring or donating to the golf tournament, contact Michael Rollo at 504-415-4328 or [email protected]