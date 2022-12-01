St. James rallies, wins first Championship

AUBURN — St. James had a slow start at the Alabama high school football AHSAA Super 7 3A state championship. But it would outscore Piedmont 35-8 in the second half to win the program’s first state title 45-28 Thursday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

St. James (13-2) trailed Defending Champion Piedmont (12-3) 20-10 at halftime, but St. James immediately set the tone for the second half after halftime.

St. James’ Ethan Beard forced Max Hanson to fumble on the second-half kickoff and his teammate Cole Anderson recovered it. Trojans quarterback KJ Jackson tossed a 21-yard touchdown to Clint Houser two plays later.

Jackson and his receivers were just getting started. The three-star junior quarterback tossed four more touchdowns. He passed 10-of-15 for 351 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Beard finished with four receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns, including a demoralizing 93-yard play after a messy St. James kick return. Houser had three receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes, the AHSAA all-time leader in total and passing touchdowns, finished with 218 yards and four touchdowns rushing, and he completed 6-of-26 passes for 80 yards.

Piedmont rallied from a 23-point halftime deficit in last season’s state championship. But Piedmont couldn’t move the ball enough or get stops against St. James once it lost the lead on a 48-yard touchdown reception by Ziggy Holloway in the third quarter.

St. James routinely beat Piedmont over the top on well-placed throws by Jackson, who received Scholarship offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss and Penn State.

St. James never advanced beyond the quarterfinals before this season. Trojans Coach Jimmy Perry is 1-1 in the state Finals after his 1999 Lee Montgomery team lost in the 6A championship.

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting Reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.