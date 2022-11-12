St. Ignatius soccer wins fourth straight state championship with a 2-0 win over New Albany

St. Ignatius soccer state Champions

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The dominance of St. Ignatius soccer in the state of Ohio keeps going, as the Wildcats won their fourth consecutive Division I state title with a 2-0 win over New Albany Saturday afternoon at Lower.com Field.

Owen Maruca scored the first goal of the game, as he headed in a goal with 23:33 left in the second half. The ball had been played into the box on a corner kick and was knocked around multiple times before Maruca powered it into the back of the net.

