St. Ignatius soccer wins fourth straight state championship with a 2-0 win over New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The dominance of St. Ignatius soccer in the state of Ohio keeps going, as the Wildcats won their fourth consecutive Division I state title with a 2-0 win over New Albany Saturday afternoon at Lower.com Field.

Owen Maruca scored the first goal of the game, as he headed in a goal with 23:33 left in the second half. The ball had been played into the box on a corner kick and was knocked around multiple times before Maruca powered it into the back of the net.

“We knew today we were eventually getting one,” St. Ignatius senior Nolan Spicer said. “We have so many good attackers and we knew if we just kept playing together we were going to get one.

And then with time winding down, Owen Sullivan got a shot into the left side of the goal past New Albany goalkeeper Kyle Lapper to make it 2-0 with just 3:02 remaining.

St. Ignatius (21-2-0) didn’t need a lot of saves from goalkeeper Patrick McLaughlin, but he may have made the biggest stop of the game.

With the teams still tied 0-0 early in the second half, New Albany’s London Sears had a point-blank shot on goal, but McLaughlin was able to make the save to keep the game scoreless.

“Sometimes it’s a game of inches,” New Albany head coach Johnny Ulry said. “We were inches away from scoring first today. They were able to finish theirs.”

St. Ignatius was the aggressor for most of the game, and the numbers showed it at the end, as the Wildcats held a big advantage in shots (26-7) and shots on goal (11-2).

Zsombor Onodi led the Wildcats with seven shots (three on goal), Sullivan had five shots (four on goal) and Nathan Trickett also had five shots (one on goal). Maruca had three shots, with two on goal.

The loss is the first for New Albany (16-2-3) since their opening match of the season, a 1-0 defeat to Olentangy Orange.

For St. Ignatius, they have been preparing for games like this all season, with games against some of the best teams in the country like St. Benedict Prep (New Jersey) and Calvert Hall (Maryland).

“I think it gets us used to that type of situation when we are going up against some of the best players we will ever play,” Sullivan said. “I think facing them will make us ready for these games late in the playoffs.”

And while the Wildcats have lost just two games over the past four seasons – those games against Benedict and Calvert Hall – the Wildcats aren’t taking anything for granted because they know other teams have a game against S. Ignatius circled.

“We entered the season as the top team in the state and to finish the season as the top team in the state is impressive to do it game in and game out when you know you’re going to get Everybody’s best from around the state and the country,” St. Ignatius head Coach Mike McLaughlin said. “Every time you step out there, you have to be your best.”

This is the first time a school has won four straight state championships in boys soccer, as St. Ignatius also won three in a row from 2014-16 and Cincinnati Summit Country Day did the same from 2016-17.

“Those numbers, we don’t even talk about stuff like that,” Coach McLaughlin said. “It is about ‘today we have a soccer game, and we have to win a soccer game.’ Someday when these guys are old, and they are out fishing together they can talk about these things but it’s about winning the day.”