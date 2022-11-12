St. Ignatius Head Football Coach Chuck Kyle to retire after playoff loss to St. Edward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – The era of legendary St. Ignatius High School football Coach Chuck Kyle is over after the Wildcats’ 28-7 loss to St. Edward on Friday night.

Kyle finished his St. Ignatius career with a final record of 377-108-1 after the Nov. 11 losses, the final game of his career.

What an incredible career for our very own Chuck Kyle ’69! Since he took over in 1983, he has led the Wildcats to 11 State and 4 National Championships and finished with a 377-108-1 career record! Forever an Ignatius Man, thank you for everything Coach Kyle! #GoCats #AMDG pic.twitter.com/7ApV7Bblaj — SIHS Sports (@SIHSSports) November 12, 2022

St. Ignatius High School confirmed in December Kyle will retire following his 40th year as head coach of the St. Ignatius Football program and 50th as a teacher for the Wildcats.

Following the game, Coach Tom Lombardo and the Eagles of St. Edward rallied around the legendary coach, who told them to bring the state title back to Northeast Ohio.

St. Ignatius Head Football Coach Chuck Kyle rallies cross-town Rival St. Edward after his final career game

Kyle spent 11 years as an assistant football coach before taking the helm for the team.

Kyle led the football program to win an unprecedented 11 state titles and be named national champions four times.

As a 1969 Graduate of St. Ignatius, Kyle views his role of Coach and teacher as more than a job.

“This is a vocation – not a career,” Kyle stated. “There has always been the opportunity to show students if they really love what they are doing and put a work ethic into it, good things can happen.”

SIHS announced current Assistant Principal for Student Discipline and Defensive Coordinator Ryan Franzinger will become the Associate Head Coach for the 2022 season before stepping in as Head Football Coach in 2023.

Franzinger will also start teaching in the Theology department in the fall of 2022, SIHS said.

“Chico’s legacy, both on the field and in the classroom, is incalculable,” says Saint Ignatius President Fr. Raymond P. Guiao, SJ “His deep understanding of and dedication to the mission of our school is evident in the influence he has had on generations of Saint Ignatius student-athletes.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.