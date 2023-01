St. Ignatius announced Thursday that head football Coach John Regalia is stepping down.

Regalia has been a coach for 27 years, 25 of which he spent with the Wildcats. He was the head coach at St. Ignatius for the past 12 years.

“In his time as a coach, the young men and women on and off the field experienced a true mentor-teacher-coach,” SI Athletic director John Mulkerrins said in a statement released by the school. “He taught his players the values ​​of commitment, the benefits of hard work, and the love of football.”

A 1993 alum of SI, Regalia’s teams reached the Central Coast Section Playoffs nine times, won a pair of CCS titles and made one NorCal Finals appearance.

“John set a high standard for our student-athletes and coaches,” Jeff Gloser, SI’s assistant principal for athletics, said in the statement. “His leadership and mentorship positively influenced our young men towards reaching their full potential as not only athletes, but as individuals of integrity and character.”

The Wildcats (6-7) got off to a slow start this year, losing four of their first five before turning things around. They won five of seven to reach the CCS Division II title game, where they were beaten 21-14 by Bellarmine.

Regalia will remain on the SI faculty, where he teaches math.

In the statement, the school said the search for a new coach will begin immediately.