St. George welcomes new golf-specific indoor training facility for all ages: What you should know

Get excited for St. George’s newest golf experience opening on November 1.

The Tee Box is an all-in-one golf facility that offers simulated driving range practice in Trackman powered hitting bays, a full practice putting green, strength-training facilities and youth development programs.

This is not your average golf lounge. At the Tee Box, everything you need to learn and improve is at your fingertips. It’s time you give your golf game the attention it needs off the course so you can get better on the course, and the colder winter months is the perfect time to do it.

The Tee Box experience

The Tee Box is more than just a one-and-done Simulator experience. It’s the perfect place for everyone from the dedicated golfer to the youngster who wants to learn and develop their game.

Tee Box utilizes Trackman technology, which is a highly accurate and advanced virtual golf system used by professionals. Guests can play a full virtual course (think: iconic Pebble Beach and Royal St. Andrews courses) and train like the pros in custom simulated training programs with 35 different data points on every swing.

Golf isn’t just for adults at the Tee Box. They specialize in youth training and development, hosting TBX Golf Academy to develop the next generation of high school, college, and professional players.

What’s more, you can also find strength training, nutrition consulting, and group fitness at the Tee Box. Tee Box provides a dedicated weight/fitness area with golf-centric strength training programs to follow, helping you hit the ball further, improve balance, avoid injury and much more.

Membership perks

Both individual memberships and corporate memberships come with a host of benefits.

The Tee Box Unlimited membership is for the entire family. Do you want to improve your golf game? To increase your strength and fitness? To receive access to the all-new Big Shots in Sun River and select green grass courses? This membership allows you to do it all, with 24/7 key-card access to hitting bays, strength training, and custom-programmed workouts. Members also get priority scheduling for the golf bays and early access to clinics and tournaments.

Corporate memberships are also available, with the aforementioned perks as well as advanced group bookings, personalized group workouts, and access to the facility for company events.

The Tee Box hosts tournaments and monthly member Clinics where you put your newly developed skills to the test. If individual lessons and one-on-one fitness training are more your speed, the Tee Box has partnered with PGA Professionals and certified fitness coaches to provide custom lessons/training sessions designed for your individual needs.

New member pre-registrations (First 50 registrations) will receive a custom Tee Box swag bag.

Pre-register now

The Tee Box in St. George is set to open Nov. 1 and has a limited number of memberships available. Memberships will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so pre-register here to secure your spot! You can also follow The Tee Box on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest offerings.

