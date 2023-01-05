St. Cloud Orthopedics Feature: New Podcast Chronicles SJU Basketball’s Past & Present

By Frank Rajkowski, SJU Writer/Video Producer

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – No one has more stories to tell about Saint John’s University basketball than Jim Smith, the legendary head coach who led the program from 1964 to 2015.

Now, thanks to a new podcast developed by a pair of his former players, he’s getting the chance to share some of them with a wider audience.

The podcast – titled “No Place I’d Rather Be” – released its first full episode Tuesday. It’s Hosted by Tom Connell ’84 – who played for Smith from 1980-84 before going on to a long career of his own as a teacher and head Coach – and John Russett ’80, a former SJU student and the president of Sixth Man Enterprises LLC.

It can be found at benchwarmersmedia.com, or at locations such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and others. New episodes are expected to be released on Tuesdays through the remainder of the basketball season.

The format includes an update from the head coach Pat McKenzie ’04 or a member of his staff on this season’s team, then a conversation with Smith on a variety of topics including the lead-up to the program’s first MIAC title in 1968-69, the Johnnie-Tommie rivalry and the Rat Pack.

In addition, Fast Break episodes will be released on Thursdays pairing Smith and one of his former players – including standouts like Joe Mucha ’66, Paul Bernabei ’69 and Frank Wachlarowicz ’79, as well as with former team manager Tim McNamara ’77 who has been heavily involved with the program over the years.

“(Current SJU Athletic director and former Johnnie basketball player and Assistant coach) Bob Alpers ’82 connected me with John Russett,” said Connell, who retired from his longtime job as a teacher at Edina High School in 2021 – the school where he spent 12 seasons as head boys basketball coach.

“John had been on the team for a few semesters at Saint John’s before he transferred. But he and his son Ryan have been going up to campus and recording Fr. Don Talafous. John and I then sat Coach Smith down and recorded a conversation with him. He’s still so sharp and has such a great memory, and as he was telling some of his stories, we looked at each other and thought ‘We have something here.'”

The podcast dovetails with a book Smith and Bernabei are working on that will chronicle the history of the SJU basketball program.

“When Tom first mentioned the idea to me, I didn’t know what to think,” said Smith, who finished his career with 786 victories – the most of any Coach at any level in Minnesota college basketball history.

“I never listen to podcasts and I didn’t really know what they were. But I figured it was a way to promote Saint John’s basketball, so why not give it a try.”

And Smith said he found the experience enjoyable.

“It’s really just reminiscing,” he said with a chuckle. “We sit and talk about different things. It’s very easy and a lot of fun. I think the podcast is going to be really enjoyable for listeners, especially for anyone who has been involved with or followed basketball at Saint John’s over the years.”

Connell said the plan is to produce between 8-10 episodes in the podcast’s initial run.

“As we’ve gotten into it we’ve found it’s not just about Coach Smith and his career, but about the relationships that have been formed between a Coach and his players over the years,” he said.

“That’s something we’re pretty excited to continue exploring.”

