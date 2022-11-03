St. Cloud Orthopedics Feature: Football Has Always Been a Passion for SJU’s Bjork

By Frank Rajkowski, SJU Writer/Video Producer

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – When Saint John’s University senior linebacker Eric Bjork was a grade-schooler in Mahtomedi, one of his first Heroes was a then-star high school running back for the Zephyrs named Stephen Johnson ’12.

“One of my teachers was an Assistant Coach on the varsity team, so I drew a picture of Steve and asked him to give it to him,” Bjork recalls. “Steve ended up coming to my Classroom and signing a picture for me. I really looked up to him.”

Johnson, of course, ended up at SJU where his 2,233 career rushing yards rank ninth in program history. They graduated in 2012.

Seven years later, Bjork arrived on campus to start his own career and has found a similar level of success. After earning a spot in the starting lineup as a junior last season, Bjork finished as the team’s leader in tackles with 77, including five for a loss. He also had an interception and two pass breakups, earning All-MIAC first-team honors.

They haven’t slowed down this fall. Heading into his team’s MIAC Northwoods Division Matchup with Carleton (2-1 division, 4-2 MIAC, 6-2 overall), scheduled for 1 pm Saturday at Clemens Stadium, Bjork again leads SJU (3-0, 5-1, 7 -1) in tackles with 60, including five for a loss.

“I definitely feel more confident out there now,” said Bjork, whose team was ranked No. 4 in the most recent D3football.com national poll. “I’m not as nervous going into games as I was at the start of last season. I’m more confident in myself and the guys around me.

“I felt like I was ready to take over a starting job going into last season, especially after the COVID year (in 2020) where we didn’t play any games and all we did was practice. There was plenty of time to really learn the defense.

“But it still took some adjusting. I’d say it was maybe the first Bethel game last year when I really started to feel like I was mastering my assignments and flowing where I needed to be.”

SJU head coach Gary Fasching ’81 said Bjork has become one of the players his teammates in the defensive huddle look up to.

“I think Erik is really the best linebacker in our conference,” Fasching said. “He was last year too, and he played all year with injuries. He had two surgeries this offseason, and he still has a bit of a knee issue. But it hasn’t stopped him from practicing every day. He shows up ready to work and goes out and makes plays.”

Football has long been a passion for Bjork. His father Mike was an All-MIAC linebacker at Hamline in the early 1990s, and he himself has been playing the game as long as he can remember (and maybe longer).

“I started playing youth football in third grade,” said Bjork, who also rushed for over 1,000 yards as a running back during his senior season at Mahtomedi. “There are pictures of me in my crib holding up a football, so I’ve always loved it. Growing up with two brothers, we were always out in the yard tackling each other.”

Bjork’s older brother Matt is 23 and works for Target. Younger brother Jack is a junior at SJU and a fellow member of the Johnnies’ linebacking corps, and has played in two games this fall.

“He came up here and stayed with me multiple times when he was making his decision,” said Bjork, whose younger sister Julia is a freshman at Wisconsin-River Falls, a school SJU defeated 37-34 earlier this season.

“He got to know my friends and I think he appreciated the community feel that exists here in the same way I did. We’re both linebackers so we see each other all the time in practice, and we hang out off the field.

“In a way, having him up here is like having a little bit of home around.”

As a result of an NCAA ruling allowing Athletes an extra year of Eligibility due to the impact of COVID-19, Bjork has an extra year remaining should he choose to use it. The global business leadership major is leaning that way, but has not yet made a final decision.

That will come in the offseason. For now, he has the rest of this season to think about.

“Gary always talks about keeping focused on the task at hand,” Bjork said. “So our focus is on going 1-0 against Carleton. But our long-range goal is to win the MIAC and make a run at a national championship.

“There’s no reason for us not to shoot for that. We know we have the talent to compete against anyone when we’re playing our best.”