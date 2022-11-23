St. Cloud News — time to decorate for Christmas and see the city’s tree!

Happy Thanksgiving St. Cloud! Here’s to a day of reflection, kindness and gratitude.

With that said, you know what it means – it’s time for the city’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest! St. Cloud Main Street invites all to participate and share your amazing holiday decorating for a chance to win! The prizes include Best Overall ($200 Home Depot gift card), People’s Choice ($100 Home Depot gift card), Best Clark Griswold, “Martha Stewart Would Be Proud”, Inflatables Overload and Best Choreographed Lights ($50 Handyman Hardware gift cards) and Best Business Store Front ($100 Crabby Bills gift card).

Email a photo or video submission, along with contact information, to [email protected]. Deadline to submit your photos/video is Friday, Dec. 9. Online voting for People’s Choice will be Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec., 11 on Facebook – at CityofStCloudFl. Winners and award ceremony will take place at the Hunter Arms Hotel, 1029 New York Ave. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m

For more information, contact St. Cloud Main Street at 407-498-0008 or St. Cloud Parks and Recreation at 407-957-7243.

The City of St. Cloud will kick off the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Centennial Park, (1214 10th St.) on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4-6 pm Enjoy student musical performances, lighting of the tree and visits with Santa. For more information, call St. Cloud Parks and Recreation at 407-957-7243.

The St. Cloud Holiday Festival will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 presented by the Rotary Club of Kissimmee Bay. This event boasts 150 Crafters and vendors, children’s craft and chalk art contest, festival food, local shopping and a classic car show on Sunday. Santa will be on-site both days. The festival is family friendly. Free admission and free parking.

The classic car show welcomes all antique and classic cars from 1979 and older. Show off your ride! Prizes will be awarded! Entry fee is $5 with an unwrapped toy, $10 without a toy. Proceeds benefit the children of Help Now of Osceola. For more information, go to www.stcloudholidayfestival.com.

“Let’s Kick It” Adult Kickball League is currently holding registration until Friday, Nov. 25th The fee is $400 per team. There will be a captain’s meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 pm Games will begin on Friday, Dec. 2 at the St. Cloud Civic Center’s ball fields (3101 17th St.) For more information, call 407-957-7243.

The City of St. Cloud invites you to participate in Hopkins Park Master Plan Public Workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5-7 pm The public workshop will be held at the Hopkins Park Community Center (620 E. 17th St.) Meet with the City’s team of project consultants and share your ideas for the future of Hopkins Park. For more information, contact St. Cloud Parks & Recreation, 407-957-7243.

If you have any St. Cloud news or information that you would like to share, call Lisa Goldmacher at 407-319-9700 or emaill [email protected].