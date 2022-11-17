St. Cloud News — Downtown hosts Merry Navidad Saturday

Body

Downtown St. Cloud will host Merry Navidad on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm This Celebration Highlights Hispanic and Latin vendors and businesses. Pop-up vendors include Xaydemar Bakery (traditional Puerto Rican desserts), Kiki Doll (handmade Dolls and artisan pieces), Nuestro Guacamole (Mexican guacamole and Ecuadorian ceviche), The Curious Cub (Sensory play kits) and more.

Stroll around downtown St. Cloud to see the Popups and how the businesses are celebrating! Parking is available at Centennial Park (1214 10th St.)

Crossroads Baptist Church (3797 Edsel Ave.) will be giving away 50 whole frozen turkeys with trimmings on Saturday at 11 am Arrive early – line up on Edsel Ave. coming from Oakwood Drive so as not to block Deer Run Road.

De-clutter your home, go through unwanted things and participate in the Citywide St. Cloud Garage this weekend, Friday through Sunday. Every resident and property owner with the city limits automatically qualifies for the citywide no fee permit. For more information on the City Garage Sale, go to www. stcloudfl.gov. or call 407957-8427.

St. Cloud Parks and Recreation presents Walk in the Stones on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm at Mount Peace Cemetery (755 E. 10th St.)

This free outdoor walking museum at the historic Mount Peace Cemetery is a chance to discover and learn about the artifacts and relics of St. Cloud’s history.

Sometimes, you just get the urge to kick a big red ball. The “Let’s Kick It” Adult Kickball League is currently holding registration through Nov. 25. The fee is $400 per team. There will be a Captain’s meeting on Nov. 30 at 6:30 pm Games will begin on Dec. 2 at the St. Cloud Civic Center’s ball fields (3101 17th St.). For more information, call 407-957-7243.

Pentagon Baseball Academy will host their third Winter Baseball Camp this December. The dates for the camp are Dec. 5-16 from 5:30-7:30 pm The camp will be held at the St. Cloud Little League fields on 17th Street. This camp is for children ages 7-12 and will teach the basic fundamentals of baseball: hitting, infield, outfield, pitching and base running. For more information, call 407-686-7708.

If you have any St. Cloud news or information that you would like to share, call Lisa Goldmacher at 407-319-9700 or email [email protected]