St. Cloud Cathedral Advances to section volleyball semifinals

ST. CLOUD — It was a busy night of section volleyball action throughout the St. Cloud area Tuesday.

Cathedral advanced by winning three straight sets against Milaca in the Section 6-2A quarterfinals in St. Cloud. The Crusaders held a lead the entire night, winning 25-12, 25-14, 25-16.

Kayla Sexton had 12 kills and 10 digs. Sydney Wahlin added 10 digs and Cammy Sand had 16 set assists.

The Crusaders are now 20-8 overall and will play No. 1 seed Sauk Center in the Section 6-2A semifinals at 5 pm Thursday at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The Championship game will be at 5 pm Saturday in Sauk Rapids.

Area teams face section semis

Sauk Rapids-Rice fell in three games at No. 1 seed Detroit Lakes in the Section 8-3A semifinals Tuesday. The Storm finished their season 13-13.

In further Section 8-3A action, No. 2 seed ROCORI lost 3-1 against No. 3 seed Alexandria Thursday night in Cold Spring. The Spartans end the year 20-9. Alexandria and Detroit Lakes will meet in the section championship Thursday in Moorhead.

Well. 4 seed Sartell lost 3-0 to top-seeded Rogers in the Section 8-4A semifinals Tuesday night in Rogers. The Sabers finish 2022 with a 16-10 record overall.

Albany fell 3-0 to Wadena-Deer Creek in the Section 6-2A semifinal Tuesday night in Wadena.