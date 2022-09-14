St. Cloud: Become a Ron Riley Basketball League Coach — here’s how

Body

The Ron Riley Youth Basketball League will hold Volunteer coaches’ registration on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 9 am to 1 pm at City Hall (Building A).

After the meeting, volunteers will then go to the City of St. Cloud Police Sub-Station, located on the corner of 10th Street and New York Avenue. All volunteers will need a current driver’s license, complete paperwork, have a finger printing process and photo taken for ID. After 40 documented Volunteer hours, coaches may Redeem a 50% off discount for two participating youth players. After 80 Volunteer hours, Volunteer coaches may Redeem their 50% off discount for three participating youth participants (youth participants must be in the same household as the volunteer). For more information, call 407-957-7243.

After the meeting, it’s time to pig out! The Peghorn Pig Out 2022 presented by St. Cloud Parks and Recreation takes place on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm at Peghorn Nature Park and Trail (1201 Peghorn Way.) is free annual event will have live music, barbeque, horseshoes, local vendors , exhibitors, blacksmith demo, nature trail and free barbecue, with the help of the Fine Swine of Boy Scout Troop 9. For more information, contact St. Cloud Parks and Recreation at 407-957-7392.

Local vendors – Harmony Town Square has several upcoming events. Harmony Sunday Market will be on Sunday (Sept. 18) from 10 am to 2 pm, Harmony Halloween Market will be on Oct. 23 from 10 am to 2 pm, Fall Fest will be on Nov. 6 from 2-5 pm and Winter Fest in the Square will be Dec. 9 from 5:30-9 pm For more information regarding vendor booths, call 407-709-0187.

The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce will hold this month’s Coffee Co-op on Sept. 20 at 8:30 am at Wellness Hydration Bar & Spa (1031 Exchange Place, Unit 1004). Refreshments will be provided, bring some marketing materials and prepare a 10-minute pitch of your business. Members and non-members are welcome.

The St. Cloud Woman’s Club Heritage Museum and the Orlando Foundation for Architecture presents a St. Cloud Premiere of Isabel Roberts Pavilion in the Water on Sept. 24 at 2 pm is event will be held at the St. Cloud Woman’s Club (1014 Massachusetts Ave.)