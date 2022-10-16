St. Clairsville’s Baker finishes tied for 18th in D-II state golf tourney | News, Sports, Jobs

St. Clairsville freshman Olivia Baker put the finishing touches on a brilliant season Saturday afternoon in the final round of the OHSAA’s Division II State Golf Championship.

Baker carded a solid 83 in the final round on Ohio State University’s Gray Course, which tied for 16th for the day. All told, Baker posted a 168 for the tournament and finished tied for 18th for the event.

“I definitely played better (Saturday) than I did on Friday and my nerves weren’t as bad as they were,” Baker said.

The conditions were more favorable for improved scoring as the Winds weren’t as fierce in the greater Columbus area. Also, according to Baker, the greens were slower for the final round than they had been.

“My putting was a little off, but I ended up making a lot of good putts, but I just couldn’t hit a green,” Baker said. “My Chipping improved from (Friday), which was good.”

While the season comes to an end, Baker has built a solid foundation to build on as she moves forward in her prep career. She had the second-best score among Rookies in the field.

Baker became the first Red Devil female to ever play in the state tournament. She spent most of her season with the boys where she earned All-Buckeye 8. She was also a key cog in the Devils’ OVAC 4A title last month.

“My accomplishments this season over the entire season are definitely something to remember,” Baker said. “I felt like this season has been a good season to start my golf career.”