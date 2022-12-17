St Clairsville at Meadowbrook: Live Stream High School Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

St. Clairsville takes the 43-mile trip over to Meadowbrook on Saturday afternoon for a high school varsity basketball game. The Red Devils will be looking to win their second straight game when they hit the road on Saturday. They were able to get their first win of the year last Friday when they beat Cambridge 62-48. They had dropped their first three games of the year and were in desperate need of that first win. They were able to get that elusive win and are now trying to make it two in a row against a Meadowbrook team that has also struggled to start the year.

How to Watch St. Clairsville (OH) at Meadowbrook (OH): Stream High School Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

TV: Stadium

Live Stream the St. Clairsville (OH) at Meadowbrook (OH) game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Colts went into their Friday night game 0-4 on the year and had struggled to keep pace with the teams on their schedule.

The offense has had troubles as they have scored fewer than 30 points in three of their first four games. They did score 31 against New Lexington back on Dec. 6 but it wasn’t nearly enough in the 61-31 loss.

Saturday, they will look to finally get the offense going as they try and defend their home court and get a big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.