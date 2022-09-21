St. Charles’ Walling driving towards second state berth

A driver is normally tailored to a top-notch golfer like a custom-made suit, but that hasn’t been the case for Leo Walling.

The junior from Powell has a 73.3 average for the St. Charles golf team, but he has yet to settle on a driver. That’s something that will come with time.

“I haven’t owned a driver for the entirety of my playing competitive golf, but I was finally fit for one over the winter,” said Walling, who started playing tournaments at age 10. “I had been playing with a driver from ( Dan Gage), the head pro at Wedgewood, and thought it was time to get one fitted for me.

“I used it in the US (Open Local) Qualifier at Scioto Reserve in May and benched it after that. It wasn’t for me. Since then, I have been using a Titleist demo that we got from Wedgewood. I’m comfortable with that.”

