St. Charles Parish Parks & Rec basketball registration now open – L’Observateur

HAHNVILLE, La. – The St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce registration for the winter basketball season is open through October 17.

Basketball is offered to boys and girls ages 5-15 for a fee of $45. The season will run from December to February, and the official schedule will be released after registration concludes.

Registration must be done through the local Booster Clubs.

Booster Club Links

Destrehan Booster Club (Destrehan and St. Rose)

Luling Booster Club (Luling, Hahnville and Killona)

Mimosa Booster Club (Mimosa, Boutte and Des Allemands)

Norco Booster Club (Norco and New Sarpy)

Please ensure your child is registered with the correct booster club. Information submitted incorrectly, or registering with the wrong booster club, could cause your child not to be placed on the right roster and impact uniform orders.

Refund Policy: Registration fees will only be refunded if a uniform has not been ordered. Once the uniform order is placed, a refund cannot be issued.

For more information regarding the St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation, please visit our website at www.scpparksandrec.comCox Channel 6, UVerse Channel 99, or follow us on Facebook (@stcharlesgov) and Instagram (@stcharlesgovernment).