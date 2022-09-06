St. Charles Festival slated for Sept. 9-11

St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Newport will host its annual fall festival this weekend, and hope that the tradition of Parish Festivals will bring a sense of Joy and connection to the community.

“Families play a big role in our festival,” said Cricket Fleming, festival chairperson. “The age range of our volunteers is at least 80 years. We have 40 different chairpersons that make our event what it is.”

The Parish festival will provide many activities for families and people of all ages and interests. There will be live bands, craft beer, concession stands, kids’ tent, rummage sale and a religious booth all weekend. Berlin Charter Township Historical Society will also have a Booth at the festival with lots of historical items related to both the Township and St. Charles. The Historical Society will be taking orders for their 2022 Christmas Ornament featuring the Estral Beach Hotel.

On Friday and Saturday there will be adult kickball and cornhole tournaments, and youth league flag football at 2 pm on Saturday. Sunday will showcase a classic car, truck and tractor show.

The opportunity to purchase tickets for bushel basket Raffles and cash raffle will be available all weekend. The large cash raffle has a grand prize of $5,000 and will be drawn at 6 pm Sunday.

There will be a Lake Erie Fish dinner on Friday for $15, a Steak dinner on Saturday for $25, and the church’s famous chicken dinner on Sunday for $15.

“St. Charles Festival is important because it gives our members a chance to share our Catholic faith in a way that is not the typical church setting,” Fleming said. “Our success comes from God, our creator, and the generous people and businesses of the community that support and donate their time, talents, and money. Please join us at the festival, all are welcome.”

If You Go

What: St. Charles Festival

Where: 8033 N. Dixie Hwy., Newport

When: Friday, Sept. 9: 5 p.m. – midnight; Saturday, Sept. 10: noon – Midnight and Sunday, Sept. 11: 11:30 am to 6 pm

Rummage Sale: Runs Sept. 8 – 10 from 9 am to 7 pm, and September 11 from 11 am to 3 pm