St. Charles Festival slated for Sept. 9-11

St. Charles Festival slated for Sept. 9-11

St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Newport will host its annual fall festival this weekend, and hope that the tradition of Parish Festivals will bring a sense of Joy and connection to the community.

“Families play a big role in our festival,” said Cricket Fleming, festival chairperson. “The age range of our volunteers is at least 80 years. We have 40 different chairpersons that make our event what it is.”

The Parish festival will provide many activities for families and people of all ages and interests. There will be live bands, craft beer, concession stands, kids’ tent, rummage sale and a religious booth all weekend. Berlin Charter Township Historical Society will also have a Booth at the festival with lots of historical items related to both the Township and St. Charles. The Historical Society will be taking orders for their 2022 Christmas Ornament featuring the Estral Beach Hotel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button