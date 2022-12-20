St. Charles basketball playing every game on the road in 2022-23

Senior center Chase Walker quickly learned it could be a long season for the St. Charles basketball team.

The Cardinals will not play a game at home this season because of the construction of the school’s new gymnasium. An example of what they’ll face occurred Nov. 29 in the second game of the season, as they trailed host Olentangy Orange 33-14 at Halftime and lost 68-46.

“I think experience is the best teacher,” said the 6-foot-8, 280-pound Walker, whose team is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the CCL. “When we went to Olentangy Orange, we realized how loud it can be, and how challenging and physical road games are. That flipped a switch for us.”

If St. Charles needs further inspiration, the players can look at what the Gahanna football team did in the fall. After playing their first two games at home, a construction project forced the Lions to play the remainder of their home games at Fortress Obetz, Thomas Worthington or Whitehall.

Gahanna still was able to find success, going 13-2 and reaching a Division I state semifinal.

“I kind of missed the home atmosphere,” said senior defensive lineman Kamari Burns, a University of Cincinnati recruit. “I think when games are at home it’s more convenient so more people come out, but I don’t think it had any effect on my playing. I think it really motivated us to do better. We had a lot of adversity from that, but it allowed us to do better.”

Two of St. Charles’ rivals, Ready and Watterson, also have put up with a Nomadic existence in football. Watterson played for years at Hagley Field but left that facility in 2019, while Ready’s campus lacks the space for a stadium.

“We played at Briggs, Franklin Heights or even at the Hilliard schools over the years but we play at Fortress Obetz now, when they don’t have a contract for those nights,” said Ready Coach Michael Schaefer, whose team went 8-4 this fall. “I would say our kids don’t know any differently. It’s something that long term, we would like to be able to work on. But it’s not going to happen overnight.

“Our kids can still have a good experience, whether they have a home venue or not. We had four of five home games this year at (Fortress) Obetz. We had senior night there and the kids feel like it’s our home field.”

Watterson has played most of his home games at Ohio Dominican since leaving Hagley, including all of them this season, when it won the CCL title and finished 12-2, losing to Bloom-Carroll 33-28 in the Division III, Region 11 final .

“We have played at Ohio Dominican for four years, so it’s the only thing this group of Seniors has known,” Eagles Coach Brian Kennedy said. “They’re used to it. The only time they didn’t play there was a couple of times we played on the new practice fields at Watterson during COVID (in fall 2020).

“It was weird at first because we were at Hagley for more than 20 years. Before that we were playing at Centennial or Whetstone on Saturday nights.”

St. Charles opened the season with a 39-37 win Nov. 25 over Cincinnati Moeller at Ohio Dominican, as senior guard Zach Auletta hit an NBA-range 3-pointer as time expired.

“It’s kind of crazy (playing on the road), and sometimes it’s a little hard to get motivated,” Auletta said. “The Seniors have to take accountability to get our boys motivated so they are ready.”

The Cardinals would normally have four home games in CCL play. They defeated Watterson 44-23 on Dec. 9 at Worthington Christian and play Ready on Dec. 22 at Ohio Dominican. Venues have not been finalized for games Jan. 27 against Hartley and Feb. 10 against DeSales.

“We’re in the middle of building a new facility, which should be done in May,” athletics director Dave Lawler said. “We’ll have a new facility, and it should be exciting. I can’t wait for it to happen.

“We didn’t schedule many ‘home’ games and everything else is away. It’s hard to get facilities so we knew we would have to do something.”

Last season, the Cardinals had their first-round Division I district tournament contest moved to Watterson because their previous home gym doesn’t have a regulation-sized court. They defeated Olentangy Berlin 59-57 and would reach a district final, losing to Gahanna 66-39 at Ohio Dominican to finish 14-9.

“At least we’re able to practice in the old gym,” St. Charles Coach Mike Ryan said. “I really wanted the senior class to play in that new gym. They are a special class and it’s a special gym, but that didn’t work out.

“We’re kind of seeing this as a prep for the tournament. We’re not going to play a home game in the tournament. We know we have to be able to win on the road, so the Seniors have valued that.”

Ryan said the remaining schedule will make his team better.

“We wanted to make the schedule tough,” they said. “A lot of teams didn’t want to play us because of Chase. I’m sure they will be calling us left and right next year.

“We think this is a special group that can make it back to a district final if we do things right. But we’re going to have to play good teams to achieve that goal. Everyone makes the tournament, so let’s figure out how good we are and what we need to fix and just get better.”

