St. Charles basketball playing every game on the road in 2022-23

Senior center Chase Walker quickly learned it could be a long season for the St. Charles basketball team.

The Cardinals will not play a game at home this season because of the construction of the school’s new gymnasium. An example of what they’ll face occurred Nov. 29 in the second game of the season, as they trailed host Olentangy Orange 33-14 at Halftime and lost 68-46.

“I think experience is the best teacher,” said the 6-foot-8, 280-pound Walker, whose team is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the CCL. “When we went to Olentangy Orange, we realized how loud it can be, and how challenging and physical road games are. That flipped a switch for us.”

If St. Charles needs further inspiration, the players can look at what the Gahanna football team did in the fall. After playing their first two games at home, a construction project forced the Lions to play the remainder of their home games at Fortress Obetz, Thomas Worthington or Whitehall.

Gahanna still was able to find success, going 13-2 and reaching a Division I state semifinal.

