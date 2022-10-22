St. C.’s Foster and Baker head All-TL Golf | News, Sports, Jobs

It was another prep golf season to remember in the area with impressive performances and scores put forth all season.

The annual All Times Leader golf team Highlights some of the area’s top players. All told, the team has 11 players.

St. Clairsville’s Brodi Foster and Olivia Baker are the co-captains of the team.

Here’s a Capsule look at the honorees:

BRODI FOSTER, St. Clairsville — This talented sophomore had another impressive campaign for Coach Ryan Clifford’s Red Devils.

Playing in the No. 1 position for his team, Foster finished with an average of 37 for nine holes and won the OVGL Championship. They also finished as OVAC runner-up thanks to a round of 77.

“Brodi is a reliable number one scorer for us and we never really had to worry about him bringing his ‘A’ game to the biggest tournaments,” Clifford said.

ANDREW ABEL, St. Clairsville — This sophomore put forth some of the season’s most impressive rounds in the biggest tournaments.

Abel was the Buckeye 8 Champion after using a strong final round of 73 at Belmont Hills Country Club. He narrowly missed a berth in the state tournament after he carded another impressive 73. He was named to the All-Buckeye 8 and All-OVAC squads, while finishing the season with a scoring average of 38.9.

“Andrew made huge strides this season, becoming one of the top players in the area,” Clifford said. “In most seasons, his 73 at the district would have qualified for the state tournament. His game, at the end of the season, was state-tournament worthy.”

EVAN FIX, St. Clairsville — This talented Red Devil sophomore put forth another solid campaign as a key contributor for the Red Devils.

Fix earned All-Buckeye 8 and was a key score on the Devils’ OVAC Championship squad. They finished with a scoring average of 40.4

“Evan picked up where he left off last season,” Clifford said. “His best round of the season was when he led the Buckeye 8 after the opening round. The sky is the limit for where his game could go.”

OLIVIA BAKER, St. Clairsville — This Red Devil freshman made school history and was a key contributor to Clifford’s Squad all fall.

Baker became the first female from St. Clairsville to advance to the state tournament. There she tied for 18th in the state. She got to Columbus after finishing the district as the top individual Qualifier with a score of 77. She was also a match medalist twice in boys events and was named All-Buckeye 8.

“Olivia burst onto the scene when she won the first two matches of the season,” Clifford said. “Obviously, her accomplishments speak for themselves. She showed that she can compete at the high level in the state and we couldn’t be more excited for the future.”

ZANDER POTTS, Monroe Central — This Seminoles junior had another brilliant season for Coach Jared Highman’s team.

Potts, who was named the OVGL Player of the Year, posted a season average of 38.8 for 9 holes and 78 for 18 holes. They led the Seminoles to the Division III district tournament, as a team, for the first time in school history. He was also named to the All-OVAC, All-MOVL and All-OVGL squads.

“I’m proud of the effort and performance Zander had this season,” Highman said. “I know Zander will work hard to improve his game and I am excited to see what accomplishments he achieves next season.”

AIDEN POLANSKI, Buckeye Local — This senior Panther had an outstanding final campaign for Coach Jim Berze’s team.

Polanski finished with a 9-hole average of 39. He was the Champion of the MOVL with a round of 78. He fired an 80 at the OVAC to lead the Panthers to a runner-up finish. He also shot an 82 at the Sectional to lead the Buckeyes’ qualification to the district tourney.

“It’s been a real pleasure watching Aiden progress from his freshman season to his senior season,” Berze said. “He’s a fine young man on and off the golf course.”

BEEZER PORTER, Union Local — This senior has been one of the area’s most consistent players during his career with the Jets and that was no different this season under first-year head Coach Alli DeLaney.

Porter was the unquestioned leader for the Jets, posting an average score of 39.3 for 9-hole matches. He was named to the All-Buckeye 8 Squad and helped fuel the Jets to a runner-up finish.

“Beezer was consistent all season,” DeLaney said. “There’s a lot of pressure being the (number) one player against the best players in the valley. I was thrilled we advanced to the district, as a team, with him leading the way. He’s a great golfer and really great kid. I’m super happy for him and all of the honors he’s collecting.”

BREANNA FLOOD, Barnesville — This Shamrocks senior put the finishing touches on an impressive prep career this season for Jerry Robinson’s Shamrocks.

Flood finished with a scoring average of 43.1. She qualified to the district for the second straight season. She was the female medalist at the MOVL Tournament and was the runner-up in the Ohio Valley Girls Tournament. She carded the only ace of the season among area players during an August tournament at Lakeside Golf Course at the Waterford Invitational, which she won.

“Breanna was a tremendous leader,” Robinson said. “She helped a very young team to 27 wins. She had a stellar senior season to finish off a brilliant career. She will go in the record book as the best female golfer in school history. It’s been an Honor to Coach someone like Breanna who cares so much about the team and the game of golf.”

NOLAN ZAMBORI, Martins Ferry — This Purple Rider freshman had an impressive first season under head Coach Mike Beck.

Zambori was the consistent leader for the Riders, posting a scoring average of 45.4 for 9 hole events. He shot a round of 79 to finish fifth at the OVGL Championship, which earned him All-League acclaim. Twice, he was a match medalist.

“As you’d expect for a freshman, Nolan had his ups and downs this season, but his ups were very good,” Beck said. “Those ups, I am sure, will be his expectation going forward. He really works hard on his game all year and pushes himself to get better daily. I’m excited to see what the next three years have in store.”

KAILY BANAL, Harrison Central — This sophomore made huge improvements in her game and on her scorecard this season, dropping five shots off her average from a season ago for Coach Todd Dunlap’s team.

Banal played with the boys team until the postseason and maintained a 47.9 scoring average. She was top 15 at the Buckeye 8 and finished 17th in OVAC 4A.

In the postseason, however, she really turned it up a notch. She finished 13th out of 98 players in the Sectional to earn her way to the district tournament where she placed 14th.

“Kaily is the epitome of a student-athlete,” Dunlap said. “She’s great in the classroom, a competitive, three-sport athlete and is becoming a leader at our school. She continues to improve every day and her future potential keeps rising.”

LUKE BELL, Shadyside — This Tiger junior had a solid season for Coach Dave Ragase’s squad.

Bell was the solid number one for the Orange, posting an average of 39.5. They posted several impressive rounds, including at the MOVL where they earned All-League accolades. They narrowly missed a trip to the district tournament as an individual.

“Luke is a young man who loves the game, a challenge and competition,” Ragase said. “He’s a very outgoing young man off the course. He’s already said his goal, next season, is to advance to the district.”