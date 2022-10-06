St. C.’s Baker Advances to D-II state golf tourney | News, Sports, Jobs

St. Clairsville Athletic history was made Wednesday afternoon at the Cambridge Country Club.

For the first time, the Red Devils will be represented in the OHSAA’s State Girls Golf Tournament after Talented freshman Olvia Baker posted an impressive round of 77 to earn the Lone individual Qualifying spot.

“It feels super good to accomplish something I’ve worked so hard on,” Baker said.

On top of becoming the first Red Devil player to reach the state, she is the first female from the immediate area since 2009 to qualify.

Baker, who spent much of the season playing with the Red Devils’ boys team, will return to action a week from Friday at the Gray Course at Ohio State University in Columbus.

“I’m really looking forward to next week and enjoying the experience,” Baker said.

After being in a nip-and-tuck battle with Malvern’s Lauren Brown, with whom she played with, for most of the round, Baker got to the 18th hole with a 3-shot lead.

“Just like any other round, there was some adversity and the way she kept her composure and rebounded from it with exceptional play showed a mental toughness that a lot of freshmen don’t have. I’m not going to lie. She was much calmer on the last couple of holes than I was.”

Baker ended up posting a bogey on that hole, but it was more than enough to close out one of the finest rounds she’d put forth all season. Her card included three birdies. She had a 2-over, 38 on the front size and came home in 39 for the 5-over total.

“I felt confident and focused most of the day with my coach, RC, by my side,” Baker admitted. “My dad (Ron) and I worked so hard over the summer and (making the state) was one of our goals.”

Tee times for the state girls tournament will be announced in the coming days. The state tournament, however, is a 36-hole event.