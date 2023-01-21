St. Bonaventure at Loyola-Chicago: Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

St. Bonaventure will head on the road this weekend to Chicago, Illinois, and into Joseph J. Gentile Arena to take on Loyola-Chicago. The Bonnies are just over .500 at 10-9 on the season overall. That record also includes the 4-2 record that they have in Atlantic 10 Conference play. They are 3-2 in the team’s last five games with a win against George Mason followed by two conference losses against St. Louis and Rhode Island. They bring a two-game win streak into this game after beating Richmond and Duquesne. In that last 65-56 win, Daryl Banks III, a St. Bonaventure guard, dropped 15 points on four-of-14 shooting from the field and four-for-six from the free-throw line. He also led the team with four assists.

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Loyola-Chicago in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Game Time: 4 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Ramblers are just 6-12 this season and a winless 0-6 in conference play. They bring a seven-game losing streak into this game with their last win coming in the middle of December.

In their most recent loss to Saint Louis, guard Braden Norris led the team with 15 points on five-for-nine from the floor. Tom Welch grabbed a team-high seven rebounds to go with five points off the bench.

