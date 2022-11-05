St. Anthony holds off St. Paul Academy – Twin Cities

St. Paul Academy and Summit School showed a knack for making a comeback in the girls Class A state tournament. Friday’s attempt came up short for the Spartans in the state championship.

St. Anthony Village scored first and twice took two-goal leads before holding on for a 3-2 win over SPA. Both schools were looking for their first state titles in girls soccer, and the Huskies (14-3-1) came through on goals from Laney Cardona, Anna Abel and Meghan Pryzbilla.

The Spartans (11-6-3) got goals from Sawyer Bollinger-Danielson and Maryeva Gonzalez in the loss.

“Honestly, it was really awesome, an amazing experience,” said Gonzalez.

St. Anthony Village, which played in the state tournament last season, had a 7-5 advantage in shots. St. Paul Academy goaltender Lindsay Browne made four saves.

Cardona scored for the Huskies just one minute 45 seconds into the game on a penalty kick.

“The momentum right away, to score within the first two or three minutes, it changed the entire game,” St. Anthony’s Sierra Halverson said. “We knew we had to come out and score first so that we could change how the game was. Honestly, it changed pretty much the whole game.”

The Spartans had also trailed in the semifinals and came back to beat No. 2 seed Breck. Another deficit proved tricky for St. Paul Academy.

“That first early goal definitely, it’s hard to get the momentum back, especially when it’s a PK,” Spartans Coach Aileen Guiney said. “And then they adjusted and played very defensive after that to sort of protect the lead/ So that really changed the game going forward.

A 1-0 game at Halftime again went St. Anthony Village’s way right after Halftime with a goal 1:11 into the second.

Bollinger-Danielson had St. Paul Academy’s first goal about 15 minutes later, capitalizing on a pass from Lucia Gonzalez that sent Bollinger-Danielson deep in the zone. She went right to draw the defense before her shot crossed and found its way to the net.

“To finally get the goal and to make it seem a little more in reach was good,” Browne said. “It kind of made it more painful at the end, but it was nice to know we went out fighting.”

With 10:39 left, Maryeva Gonzalez scored, but the comeback fell short.

“I think with the history of our soccer team just getting here is so amazing and so different,” Spartans senior Ivy Raya said. “I think after today, I’ll be able to gain perspective. My senior year I was able to go to the state finals.”

St. Paul Academy’s Coach agreed.

“It’ll hurt tonight, but it will be magical for more nights,” Guiney said.