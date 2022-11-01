SS Ladies Golf Association Donates to In My Closet

The Sulfur Springs Ladies Golf Association held their annual fundraising tournament on October 26 at the Sulfur Springs Country Club. Participants showed their support of breast cancer awareness month, not only by raising over $5,000 but also by wearing pink.

The funds raised were donated to the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s In My Closet program which provides free wigs, prosthetics and other needs to Hopkins County women going through treatment for breast cancer.

The monies donated will be used to restock the supplies as well as to assist local, uninsured women by providing access to free mammograms at the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, a part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulfur Springs.

Maleta Reynolds, chair of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, expressed her gratitude to the group. “These women are so kind to the Foundation. For several years now, they have reminded women of the need for mammograms and self-exams, and they have also raised money to help Hopkins County women get the supplies and care they need. We are so very appreciative for all that the ladies of the SSLGA have done to support In My Closet.”

In My Closet was established in 2016 and has been a source not only for supplies for women going through breast cancer, but also for encouragement.

PHOTO: Rhonda Underwood (left) representing the SS Ladies Golf Association, delivered over $5,000 to the Kayla Price, executive director of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, for In My Closet. The funds were raised through the LGA’s annual October golf tournament.

Contributed by Kayla Price