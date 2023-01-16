Srixon updates Soft Feel golf balls with faster core, more options

Srixon offers premium golf ball technology in their newest version of the popular Soft Feel golf ball, now with even more color options. Srixon Golf

When talking to most Golfers about what they want to get from their golf ball, it’s usually a combination of distance and a soft feel on every shot. The golf ball engineers at Srixon have been taking this request to heart for many years with their long-standing Soft Feel ball, and in its 13th generation, they continue to offer premium golf ball technology in a value-driven package.

“The consistent love for the SOFT FEEL has been tremendous and with each generation, we’ve tried to incorporate new ways of providing Golfers a softer feel that’s unmatched in a low-compression option,” said Amelia DeLazzer, Srixon’s product manager. “This is one of our softest FastLayer Cores to date. It’s a core that is soft in the center and firms up on the outside giving Golfers equal parts distance and feel.”

Technology

An inside look at the Srixon Soft Fell ball. Srixon



One of the key technologies of the Soft Feel golf ball is the Fast Layer core which is produced with a process to create a gradually firmer outside “crust” of the core — the best way to think of it is like a nice loaf of break. Chemically the inside and outside of the bread are constructed of the same chemical compound, but depending on the exposure to heat and the temperature, you get a nice crusty loaf with a soft center.

So enough with baking. What this all means is the outside core rebounds faster for more distance while still compressing for a — you guessed it — nice soft feel off every club.

The 338 dimple pattern reduces drag and increases carry. Srixon Golf



The golf ball also features Srixon’s 338 dimple Speed ​​Dimple Pattern to produce less drag throughout the entire flight of the golf ball for better accuracy and launch control in all conditions including the wind. That dimple pattern is built into the Soft Feel’s thin ionomer cover to offer additional soft feel on those touch shots around the green and off the putter.

Options and pricing

The Soft Feel ball comes in a variety of options including Pure White, Tour Yellow, Soft Feel Lady, and three matte color options (green, orange and red) for extra visibility.

The Srixon Soft Feel Brite Red. Srixon Golf



All Soft Feel balls are priced at $22.99 and will be on retail shelves starting Feb. 16, 2023.