Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball 2023 Review

The Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball for 2023 is the 13th generation of their softest golf ball and hopefully it will be Lucky for them. Like the previous Srixon Soft Feel 2021 golf ball, the new version continues with the same design features with some enhancements to the core.

This 2-piece ball has a FastLayer core with a soft center that gradually gets firmer as you move towards the cover. This construction enables it to snap back into shape more quickly and it is this process that has been improved in the 2023 Soft Feel ball.

The core creates the ball speed at impact and in testing against the previous model on Trackman, the numbers were pretty similar between the previous and current version with the driver.

The 338 dimples on the cover are designed to maximize the flight performance by reducing drag and creating the launch conditions to get the ball Flying high with enough spin and height to land and stop within a reasonable distance, which it does well.

At my swing speed of just under 100mph with a driver, I was getting good distance but the ball was spinning more than I would like, so this is not a ball for players like me. The Srixon Soft Feel has a compression of 60 and like most balls at this level, it suits mid to slow driver swing speeds of around 90mph or less as the softer core enables those players to get better spin and distance numbers than they would get with a firmer golf ball.

However around the green the ball can be for any player and if you like a soft feel then as the name suggests, this is one of the best soft golf balls for that. The control is pretty decent from the 1.6mm ionomer cover and it stops reasonably quickly with chips, but maybe not as quickly as a urethane covered ball like the premium Srixon Z-Star golf ball. When putting the sound is on the quieter end of the spectrum which will not give as much feedback as a firmer ball, so if you like your putts to feel soft then this is the ball for you.

Visually there is a prominent side stamp in the shape of an alignment line if you are one of the 73% of Golfers that Srixon say like that sort of thing. This is good for lining up putts with the direction of play or parallel to the face to assist with club alignment at address.

If you prefer a bit of color in your golfing life then the Srixon Soft Feel Brite comes in a Matt red, orange or green cover too which gives a different look with the same performance benefits.

Overall the Srixon Soft Feel 2023 golf ball is an Evolution of an already successful ball franchise which enhances the performance and when combined with an RRP of £28 offers a good value for money soft golf ball.