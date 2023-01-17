Srixon/Cleveland Golf announce partnership with Arccos Golf

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 – Global leaders in golf equipment innovation, SRIXON® and CLEVELAND GOLF® announce a new partnership with Arccos, the pioneer of automatic shot tracking, big data and artificial intelligence for golf.

Highlighting the partnership is a special offer that allows Srixon/Cleveland Golf players to receive a free set of Arccos smart sensors and a 45-day free trial of the award-winning Arccos Caddie platform. Eligible consumers may also access special pricing on the Arccos Link wearable, allowing members to track their shots without using their phone.

“Capturing and analyzing on-course data has long been an essential tool for the world’s top players,” said Scott Carlyle, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. “Through this partnership with Arccos, we’re now bringing that same opportunity to play smarter to our community of golfers, while also adding an incredibly rich new data stream that will help fuel our R&D and future Innovations in the golf ball and club categories. ”

All Srixon ZX Mk II Woods and Irons, and Cleveland Golf’s RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges, qualify for this promotion. To redeem, customers can visit Srixon’s website , or scan the QR code label located just below the grip on each club. Upon scanning, customers are directed to the website to redeem their offer. This promotion will also be extended to those who have previously purchased and played Srixon/Cleveland Golf equipment, with no purchase necessary.

“Srixon and Cleveland Golf have an amazing track record of building premium clubs and balls for players of all skill levels, including multiple major winners,” said Tom Williams, Arccos’ Executive Vice President. “Launching this partnership in conjunction with their latest club Releases will help ensure widespread awareness of the special offer and facilitate the growth of an on-course dataset that Srixon and Cleveland Golf marketers and engineers will be able to leverage in countless ways.”

About Arccos:

Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, Arccos Caddie automatically tracks your shots while delivering in-round Insights and personalized Strokes Gained analytics for every game facet and each club in your bag. This system is highlighted by an AI-powered rangefinder, smart club distances and caddy advice for each golf hole on each. These Innovations helped new Arccos members who played at least 10 rounds lower their Handicap index by an average of 5.71 strokes in their first year of membership.

Arccos members have recorded more than 13 million rounds and 600 million shots while playing courses in 162 countries. This feeds the world’s largest on-course dataset, now including over 350 billion separate data points. The company’s recent releases include a groundbreaking golf ball data capture system. This represents the initial step in Arccos’ process of analyzing how a player’s ball selection may impact every aspect of their game, from equipment choices to club selection to in-play strategy.

This offer is valid in the US and Canada only. For more information go to us.dunlopsports.com/arccos .