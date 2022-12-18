‘Srividya Upasane’ changed Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar’s life: Author Dr. Deepti Navaratna

Mysore/Mysuru: Writer Dr. Deepti Navaratna said that ‘Srividya Upasane’ was undertaken by the then Mysore Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyarchanged his life.

Dr. Deepti Navaratna, who is the author of the book ‘The Maverick Maharaja,’ an English Biography on the then Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, was speaking at an exclusive author-meet and conversation programme, organized jointly by Mysuru Book Clubs 2015 and Harper Collins Publishers, India, at Hotel Southern Star here this morning.

When asked by Writer Prof. C. Naganna is what made her to write a book on Mysore Maharaja, Dr. Deepti said she has great respect for the erstwhile Mysore rulers for their unmatched contributions to fields such as Music, Arts and Literature. Pointing out that she put in a lot of efforts to gather and collate information on Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, Dr. Deepti said all musical works of the Maharaja reflected the life of the erstwhile Mysore rulers. Observing that the years between 1940 and 1950 was a turning point for Mysuru and Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, she said that the Maharaja, later went on to become the Governor of the then Madras State.

Maintaining that the Maharajas have given us innumerable contributions, Dr. Deepti, Quoting Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa’s work ‘Tipu Nijakanasugalu,’ said that the Achievements of the Maharajas have today become ‘Maharaja’s Nijananasugalu’. She also reminisced on how Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and other rulers patronized Music, Arts, Culture, Literature and the like.

Author Dr. Deepti Navaratna rendered ‘Srimad Yadukula Varidhi’ song as a tribute to the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja.

Earlier, Sarod Maestro Padma Shri Pandit Rajeev Taranath, in his address, said that Dr. Deepti’s work has many facts and facets on the life and achievements of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and other rulers that were hitherto unpublished. Recalling his association with the Mysore rulers, Pandit Taranath said that the Maharajas were known across the globe for their patronisation of Arts, Music, Literature etc., He said that the book is a unique one on the life of the Maharaja of Mysore.

A copy of the book was given to Supreme Court Advocate and author J. Sai Deepak on the occasion. Earlier, the interaction began with the rendition of the song ‘Kayo Sri Gowri’. Member of erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Mysuru Book Clubs 2015 President Shubha Sanjay Urs, Prof. C. Naganna and others were present.