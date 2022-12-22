SRHS boys basketball halted during bullying investigation | News, Sports, Jobs

The South Range high school boys basketball program has been halted while the district investigates allegations of bullying against the varsity head coach.

Games have been postponed for this week after multiple players and their families raised concerns about a “toxic environment” under varsity head Coach William Klucinec. Superintendent Bethany Carlson said the district is making arrangements to ensure the season continues and the games were postponed to make that adjustment.

Richard Craven, an attorney with Sikora Law in Columbus, spoke at the school board meeting Monday night.

Craven is representing multiple players and their families regarding what he described as bullying and targeting of players by coaches in the program.

“Coaching Styles differ. Some coaches are positive, some coaches are screamers, some coaches are negative…but there is a line between being a critical Coach and being a bully, and targeting, disparaging and degrading children,” Craven said. “[Klucinec] not only crossed the line, he jumped the line, thinking that he is the Coach and he can steamroll kids and parents without any consequences.”

Craven claimed Klucinec has violated the board’s anti-bullying policy which prohibits the harassment, intimidation or bullying of any student by another student, staff member or third party. He noted the policy also prohibits retaliation against anyone who reports such action, which he claimed Klucinec has done.

Craven reminded board members that the issue is not that of one disgruntled parent upset about their child’s playing time, but several players and parents concerned about the state of the program under Klucinec.

Three parents and two players also spoke, Addressing concerns with the board’s hiring practice for coaches and the coaching staff’s handling of injuries and personal issues of the players, lack of communication with players and the environment Klucinec and the administration has allowed to develop under his watch .

Klucinec spoke in defense of his win-loss record, which Craven described as “dreadful.” He also noted that players and alumni turned out for a Volunteer event over the weekend and questioned why they would do so if the program’s environment was not a great one.

Before taking comments on the issue, Board President Brian Bagwell said he and the board have received multiple emails regarding concerns about the treatment of players in the high school boys basketball program, particularly by Klucinec, and said the board is taking them all into consideration.

“[We] take any allegation seriously. We want everyone to know that the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority,” they said.

Bagwell said there is an investigation into the situation being conducted by the district’s compliance officer and board members and administrators could not comment on the matter.

At the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of James Stitt as Assistant varsity boys basketball coach. Carlson would not comment on the employment status of Klucinec.

No litigation has been filed against the district or Klucinec at this time, according to the Mahoning County Clerk of Courts website.

The board entered into an executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss personnel matters, with no action taken.

[email protected]