Srebnik hopes to bounce back after football injury | News, Sports, Jobs

ALPENA — One of the hardships many athletes face throughout their careers is injuries.

The Alpena High football team lost one of its best players right before the start of the season, due to an unfortunate injury during practice.

Junior Easton Srebnik suffered a ruptured spleen right before the start of the football season and could not recover until recently.

“It was obviously hard to sit out the entire football season and I really was looking forward to playing this year,” Srebnik said. “Unfortunately, the injury just happened at the worst possible time.”

Although this injury kept him out of football for the year, Srebnik has now fully recovered and is ready to make his impact on the basketball court. Expectations are high for Srebnik, now that he has almost two years of varsity basketball experience.

“I’m super excited to just get out there and play,” Srebnik said. “It was really hard not to be able to do anything for so long, especially when you build a habit of doing something constantly. That was definitely the biggest struggle.”

Going into the season Srebnik will be in the starting lineup and the ruptured spleen should have little to no impact on his playing time. Now that he is fully cleared for contact sports he has five weeks before the first game to prepare and get himself into proper shape.

Srebnik had been an asset to the teams he’s played on in past years, but said getting back to a high level of athleticism was very difficult.

“After I was officially cleared to do anything, the hardest part was getting back into shape,” Srebnik said. “I underestimated how tough it would be, but in the end, I’m almost back to where I want to be. There were many ways I tried to get back into shape as soon as I possibly could. Weightlifting was a huge part of my recovery because I was cleared to do that before I could do anything contact related. Once I was able to do contact things, I immediately started going to the basketball open gyms and began my recovery (for) the season.”