Squonk Opera to perform at DREAMS Center for Arts Education

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – The Squonk Opera, Sponsored by the Wilson Center, is performing at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education’s parking lot on September 23 from 4 pm to 7 pm.

This event is free and open to the community, who will have a chance to interact with the performers and the equipment.

Squonk Opera is a Performing arts company originating from Pittsburgh that features two Giant puppet hands in an act, Hand-to-Handwith original music, design, and staging by composer Jackie Dempsey, artist Steve O’Hearn and 10-20 other artists.

As the performers called the Squonkers climb a multi-tiered stage, Hand-To-Hand is propelled by the two puppet hands. The music rises from a single finger, which flicks an organ key.

“DREAMS is incredibly Grateful to Shane Fernando, Vice President of Advancement, and the Arts, for Cape Fear Community College and the Wilson Center to Sponsor this wonderful event and provide us with an opportunity to Engage with our community in such a Magnificent way. We are thrilled to be a space that will provide this incredible performance of Squonk Opera to our Neighbors of all ages,” Executive Director of DREAMS Center for Arts Education Annette Freeman said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.