Squeaky-clean technique to clean your grimy golf grips (and save money)

No matter which grips you use, making sure they’re clean is a must. Courtesy

They’re your only connection to the club, so why are you treating your gripes with so much disrespect? They deserve more.

A bucket of warm, soapy water remains the obvious answer when those dirty handles — be they Golf Prides, Lamkins or any other from the game’s major grip manufacturers — need to be cleaned. And this means a few times a season. The oil and sweat from your mitts will break down the rubber over time, but semi-regular baths can extend the life of any grip.

This PGA Tour winner’s latest gear change is one to adopt Fully equipped By:

Jonathan Wall





Wiping down wet grips with a fresh towel should bring back some of the tacky feeling, but if that isn’t enough, try adding a common household item: Windex.

“It’s going to sound like something straight out of My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” says Fully Equipped cohost and GOLF’s new equipment guru Ryan Barath, “but I still believe in the process of hitting the grips with hot water, soap and giving them a little scrub as often as possible. Here’s the secret sauce, however: While your grips are still warm and a little bit wet, hit them with some Windex and give them a nice scrub. They’ll feel like new.

“Just remember to do this only on rubber grips — not anything with leather.”

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Lamkin’s SONAR Tour $8.99 The SONAR Tour grips by Lamkin contain Fingerprint Technology micro-textures with the ground-breaking new GENESIS material. Buy Now View Product

Want to overhaul your bag for 2022? Find a fitting location near you at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf. For more on the latest gear news and information, check out our latest Fully Equipped podcast below.

Golf Magazine Subscribe To The Magazine Subscribe