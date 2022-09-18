Spygate in US Open Cup: US Soccer fines Orlando City for spying on rivals

After Orlando City won the first title in its history by beating Sacramento Republic in the final of the US Open Cup USL, the controversy of the alleged case of ‘Spygate’ arose, an act said to have been carried out by an employee of the Florida team prior to the decisive confrontation in the cup contest.

Orlando facing sanctions over spying

Now, several weeks later, it has been reported by Jeff Carlisle of ESPNthat US Soccer decided to impose an economic fine for the controversy involving the Orlando City employee with one of the Sacramento Republic training sessions.

US Soccer sources reportedly revealed that the panel in charge of the investigation could not prove that it was a case of spying or information gatheringhowever, it was determined that his presence in the Sacramento training camps went against the good of the game and fair playso it was decided to impose a financial fine on the Champions of this latest edition of the cup tournament.

For his part, the Orlando City worker involved in this scandal alleged before US Soccer that his presence coincided with practice in Sacramentosince he was there to meet with a friend who was working on one of the nearby pitches.

What the US Open Cup regulations say

In the event of irregularities being found prior to or during a match of the US Open Cup, the competition establishes that the sanctions it deems appropriate can be applied to those involved, however, the results cannot be annulled nor can a match be replayed. This situation, therefore, does not affect the title won by Orlando City.

“The panel will determine if the reported conduct is or would be contrary to the good of the game. The panel shall take such action as it deems appropriate with respect to any person involved in the complaint as provided in subsection C of these regulations. Except to cancel the results of a match or order a replay of the same. The panel may take any action it deems appropriate, including suspension or fine or both.”