Spy Hop at The Kahlert Youth Media Arts Center / Atlas Architects

Spy Hop at The Kahlert Youth Media Arts Center / Atlas Architects

Spy Hop at The Kahlert Youth Media Arts Center / Atlas Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSpy Hop at The Kahlert Youth Media Arts Center / Atlas Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeSpy Hop at The Kahlert Youth Media Arts Center / Atlas Architects - Interior PhotographySpy Hop at The Kahlert Youth Media Arts Center / Atlas Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade+ 30