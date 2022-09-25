Spy Hop at The Kahlert Youth Media Arts Center / Atlas Architects

© Scott Zimmerman

© Scott Zimmerman

Text description provided by the architects. The Spy Hop Media Arts Center, located in the Central Ninth (C9) neighborhood of Salt Lake City, is one in a series of projects working to revitalize the neighborhood. C9 is unique in its character; being both quaint yet connected. Recently, this has increased community investment, brought more housing, and attracted many local businesses. Spy Hop is situated at the center of this development along 900 South, a blossoming corridor, where it serves as a community center and a visual anchor.

© Scott Zimmerman

© Scott Zimmerman

Spy Hop’s design is meant to serve students, support staff, and connect broadly with the C9 neighborhood. It does so by utilizing human scaled design choices that informs how one might engage with the building. A prominent corner Atrium with Landmark signage and multi-level glazing serves as a beacon to students, residents, and visitors to the central ninth. This corner also features perforated white metal panels over the glazing system to diffuse light into the building during the day and soften the light emanating at night. Concrete seat walls along the foundation in addition to changes in paving pattern and texture, create outdoor spaces for students, staff, and the public to congregate. Large glass apertures along all sides of the building create lighting balance on the interior and allow views in and out at street level. These elements, along with the materials used, create a new language and pedestrian experience unique to Salt Lake City and the Wasatch Front.

© Scott Zimmerman

© Scott Zimmerman

© Scott Zimmerman

The material palette is deliberately simple; cast in place concrete, blue-tinted glass, white metal panels, and large-scale iconic signage that animate the streetscape. These integrate with and articulate an Architectural language that would be unique to the C9. Where lighting and cooling are the largest energy uses in the building, limiting solar gain and increasing daylight became key to the design. Passive and active systems, including a large solar panel array and an innovative HVAC system, lower energy usage in the building; meeting LEED Silver standards.

© Scott Zimmerman

© Scott Zimmerman

The Floorplans are efficiently laid out, with classrooms, offices, and production spaces branching off centralized circulation. The first-floor features production spaces; the heart being a recording studio visual from the street. The second level is perhaps the most active, all centered around a large collaborative space. The top floor is the most flexible, with a large event space and rooftop where student work can be featured, and communities can come together.

First Floor Plan

East Elevation

The overall effect of the building design is aspirational and inspiring as it is fitting for a place where young people find their voice, tell their stories, and are empowered to affect positive change in their lives, their communities, and the world.