Spurs waive Josh Primo, No. 12 picks in the 2021 NBA draft

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 picks in the 2021 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said.

The Spurs would not offer any further details on what led to the 19-year-old Primo’s dismissal.

San Antonio Coach Gregg Popovich arrived a half hour after his scheduled pregame media session and only minutes after the Spurs released the statement of Primo’s waiver.

“We’re going to stick by what we told you,” Popovich said.

Primo averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his rookie season with the Spurs after playing one season at Alabama. He started 18 games, and at 18 years, 300 days became the youngest player in league history to appear in an NBA game after going to college.

Primo missed most of this preseason with an MCL sprain. San Antonio exercised the third-year team option on the Canadian just two weeks ago.