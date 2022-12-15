Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who’s Playing
Portland @ San Antonio
Current Records: Portland 15-12; San Antonio 9 a.m. to 6 p.m
What to Know
This Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.07 points per matchup. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 pm ET Dec. 14 at the AT&T Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday San Antonio proved too difficult a challenge. The Spurs escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. Their shooting guard Josh Richardson filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 24 points.
Meanwhile, Portland made easy work of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday and carried off a 133-112 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Trail Blazers had established a 106-84 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 11-for-17 from downtown and finished with 38 points. The game made it Dame’s third in a row with at least 36 points.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
San Antonio came up short against Portland in the teams’ previous meeting last month, falling 117-110. Maybe the Spurs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 pm ET
- Where: AT&T Center — San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KMYS CW 35 San Antonio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.77
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -114
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
