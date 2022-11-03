Spurs vs. Raptors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who’s Playing
Toronto @ San Antonio
Current Records: Toronto 4-3; San Antonio 5-2
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven’t won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Dec. 26 of 2020, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. San Antonio will take on Toronto at 8 pm ET at the AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.57 points per matchup.
San Antonio beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-98 on Sunday. San Antonio’s small forward Keldon Johnson did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, eight assists and six boards.
Meanwhile, you’re bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that’s exactly how it played out for Toronto on Monday. They were the clear victors by a 139-109 margin over the Atlanta Hawks. The oddsmakers were on the Raptors’ side, but they didn’t give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. It was another big night for their center Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds along with six dimes.
Their wins bumped the Spurs to 5-2 and Toronto to 4-3. We’ll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when San Antonio and Toronto clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 pm ET
- Where: AT&T Center — San Antonio, Texas
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Raptors are a big 8-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Antonio and Toronto both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Mar 09, 2022 – Toronto 119 vs. San Antonio 104
- Jan 04, 2022 – Toronto 129 vs. San Antonio 104
- Apr 14, 2021 – Toronto 117 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 26, 2020 – San Antonio 119 vs. Toronto 114
- Jan 26, 2020 – Toronto 110 vs. San Antonio 106
- Jan 12, 2020 – San Antonio 105 vs. Toronto 104
- Feb 22, 2019 – Toronto 120 vs. San Antonio 117
- Jan 03, 2019 – San Antonio 125 vs. Toronto 107
- Jan 19, 2018 – Toronto 86 vs. San Antonio 83
- Oct 23, 2017 – San Antonio 101 vs. Toronto 97
- Jan 24, 2017 – San Antonio 108 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 03, 2017 – San Antonio 110 vs. Toronto 82
- Apr 02, 2016 – San Antonio 102 vs. Toronto 95
- Dec 09, 2015 – Toronto 97 vs. San Antonio 94